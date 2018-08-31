Man arrested for robbing Cape Coral gas station

A man was arrested after going into a convenience store, asking to use the phone, getting into a verbal argument with the clerk, then robbing him as he left the store.

Early Friday morning, Cape Coral Police responded to the Shell Gas Station located at 2231 Del Prado Boulevard South for a call for service in reference to a robbery.

According to police, Evon Andre Dawkins, 24, entered the store and asked to use the phone. As he finished the call a verbal argument began between Dawkins and the clerk.

Police said, Dawkins then walked behind the counter and threatened to punch the clerk. Dawkins pushed the clerk and demanded a “Gabba Leaf” cigarillo. On his way out of the store Dawkins grabbed a box of the cigarillos without paying, and knocked over a display case causing damage.

Dawkins left the scene in a silver Chrysler with the license plate covered. As he was leaving the scene, the first officer arrived and witnessed the Chrysler with the covered tag leaving the parking lot.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the Chrysler at the intersection of SE 21st Lane and SE 17th Place. The passenger, was identified as the suspect through investigation and identified as Evon Andre Dawkins.

Dawkins was charged with robbery, battery, and criminal mischief.