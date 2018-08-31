Cape Coral realtor arrested on sexual battery charges

A Cape Coral realtor is in jail facing sexual battery charges after allegedly molesting a girl for more than 10 years.

In the police report, Mark Roach’s victim says the abuse began at age three and happened several times a week for a decade.

Roach reportedly videotaped their sexual intercourse and is accused of showing child porn on his computer.

The allegations come as a shock to the people that knew him.

Neighbors say Roach was a good neighbor, putting other’s trash bins away, always saying hello.

“He was recommended as our realtor, in fact, he was the one who found this house for us,” said Chris Faraon, a Cape Coral resident. “That’s a shocker to me.”

Roach was arrested Thursday and is booked in the Lee County Jail.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

