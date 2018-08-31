Airplane headed for RSW almost lands at Page Field instead

A plane bound for Southwest Florida International Airport had to be redirected away from Page Field Thursday.

The FAA says the American Airlines flight, Airbus A320, left from Philadelphia International Airport and almost landed at Page Field.

Air traffic controllers quickly and safely directed the flight back on course to RSW at 1:56 p.m.

American Airlines released the following statement:

“We are aware of the issue involving American Airlines flight 862 on Thursday, Aug. 30. We are conducting an investigation in coordination with the FAA and NTSB.”

Writer: WINK News