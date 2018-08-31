A look at new security measures in Lee County schools

Friday night, students and their families will gather at Fort Myers High School for the second football game of the season.

And for the first time, no one entering stadiums in Lee County can bring backpacks, big purses or coolers.

This comes just days after a student brought a knife to Dunbar High School and cut a another student in gym class.

Both students and parents say they like the new security rules.

A Lee County School District spokesperson says they are going to continue to make their schools as safe as they can.

Barbara Wilson arrived to pick up a family friend at Dunbar High School Friday, just one day after a student was able to bring a knife on campus.

“You got this problem at every school, everywhere,” Wilson said.

And with a great-granddaughter in Lee County schools, she thinks the district is still taking the right safety precautions.

“I feel that they’re very adequate. I know they try really hard,” she said.

It’s the first year a school resource officer now patrols the halls of every school building.

“I know all the teachers make me feel safe and I get to see all the cops that walk around,” said Fort Myers High School Senior Megan Brooks.

The district is also in the process of installing video buzz-in systems and equipment where doors can be locked from the inside.

“We want parents to know that the safety and security of their students is our number on priority,” said District Spokesperson, Rob Spicker.

Spicker says the new technology is in high demand and a sales tax referendum on the November ballot would help get those installed faster.

Wilson is confident the district will make necessary changes.

“I think they’re going to stay on top of things and if they need to put in some systems where kids have to go through they will to determine that they don’t have any weapons,” Wilson said. “That’s about all we can do.”

Tonight police reports reveal the school resource officer was not at Dunbar High School when the student was attacked, he was in a meeting.

Teachers intervened and broke up the fight.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

