Florida residents on the fence about year round daylight saving

Two bills proposed back in Spring are making an effort to keep from turning the clocks back, and having daylight longer all year around.

The proposed bills brought on by Governor Rick Scott, and Senator Mark Rubio, would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. Currently, it runs from March to November, forcing most Americans to set their clocks ahead one hour in the spring and then turn them back an hour in the fall.

The second bill would let Florida remain in daylight saving time on its own, even if the rest of the nation returns to standard time.

Residents in Florida are torn between having daylight earlier in the morning, or having the extra light at the end of the day.

People like Kim Bandura of Fort Myers, is all for daylight saving year round.

“Perfect, you get more things done because you get home it’s dark you’re really not wanting to do anything else but sit back and watch some TV. I think you could be a little more productive with some daylight hours,” said Bandura.

Others like Debbie Blanchard, who travels down to Florida for a few months every year, are torn in the middle.

“I’m pretty torn because I’m from Michigan and I’m here January,February, March, April so Michigan goes on daylight saving and so if I left and I come down in November it would be a different time zone so I’m kinda torn about the whole thing,” Blanchard said.

The bill proposed by Governor Rick Scott, would change only Florida to daylight saving year round. Florida doesn’t have the authority to approve that decision, and it is currently stalled in Congress.

Marco Rubio’s bill, which intends to change the whole nation has yet to move forward.

Until one or the other is passed in the Senate’s Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Florida is still scheduled to fall backwards on November 4.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

