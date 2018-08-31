Fort Myers Villas residents not happy with slow cleanup

Residents of the Villas in Fort Myers finally had a reason to celebrate after a nuisance neighbor was finally evicted from the neighborhood.

“We definitely popped the cork on a bottle of champagne when that happened,” said Leo Trudau III, a resident who lives in the Villas.

But now he is saying they popped the bottle too soon, because of a trash and debris issue around the house.

“We have been sitting with this now three days and the problem is we get these people driving down the street that get out of their car and their garbage picking,” said Trudau. “Bags and boxes that were closed, people are coming through and they’re cutting them open and taking things out not knowing what was in the house,” Trudau said.

While no one lives in the house, debris that was in and around the house is now piled out in front, and people are coming and picking through it.

Parents that live in the neighborhood are not happy, and say they don’t like their kids having to look at it and smell the nasty odor the pile is putting off. April Solt, who lives in the neighborhood says the pile also attracting unwanted guest.

” Unfortunately it’s a bad smell. God knows what’s in all of this stuff here. My kids have seen a bunch of trash come around. People have come through here, picked up trash. The people who have come to the house have been very questionable.”

The house is under control by the bank, and Pennymac Loan Services, and neighbors are pushing for them to expedite getting the trash cleaned up and out of the neighborhood.

“I want this cleaned up. I want all the trash gone. I want to make sure our neighborhood is safe from the debris,” said Holt.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

