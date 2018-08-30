Tropical storm conditions expected over east Atlantic islands Friday

At 11:00 a.m., a disturbance was centered near latitude 12.9 North, longitude 18.4 West. The system is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion with a gradual turn toward the west-northwest is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move near or over the southern Cabo Verde Islands on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm during the next day or so.

11:00 AM, Thu. Aug. 30

Location: 12.9°N 18.4°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

Environmental conditions are favorable for the system to become a tropical cyclone tonight or Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: The system could produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across the southern Cabo Verde Islands. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods.

WINDS: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the southern Cabo Verde Islands on Friday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Santiago

* Fogo

* Brava

