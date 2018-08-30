Stabbing reported at Dunbar High School Thursday morning

Parents of students at Dunbar High School received a message from the Lee County school district Thursday regarding a student being stabbed with a knife.

District spokesman Rob Spicker confirmed the incident where two students had an altercation.

During a gym class one of the students involved had a knife and injured the other student.

The victim was injured and sustained a non-life threatening injury and has been treated.

The district said “Administrators and our SRO took immediate action, confiscating the knife. Law enforcement has detained the student and is completing an investigation.”

It is Board of Education policy that any student who brings a weapon on school property faces severe disciplinary action.

The school took the opportunity to remind parents about safety saying in part:

As parents, you can help. Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety. While peer pressure is great at this age, we want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that could compromise their safety and the safety of others. Working together, we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning.