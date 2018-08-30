Rule to ban backpacks at Lee, Collier school sporting events causes stir

There’s backlash over a new policy to ban backpacks at sporting events in Lee and Collier school districts.

People planning to go to the Cape Coral and Estero showdown Thursday night, there’s a new rule attendees should be aware of to avoid getting turned away: no large backpacks will be allowed in the stadium.

Lee County says right now this rule only applies to high school events, but the school district is working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to decide if the rule should be extended to middle and elementary schools.

It’s a decision that’s created some controversy among parents and students.

“I think it’s totally ridiculous,” said parent Lori Gian. “First of all a lot of students have activities after school, and they go from after school directly to the game, so what are they going to do have parents pick up backpacks?”

Ashley Hendrix, a junior at Naples High School, expressed her concern with the rule.

“I think it’s kind of ridiculous for people that haven’t done anything bad the people that have had ruined it for everyone else,” Hendrix said.

Collier County schools has announced that it too will ban backpacks and have an increased security presence at large events.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

