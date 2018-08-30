Researchers to test bacteria treatment designed to rid canals of algae

Millions of micro-organisms will be unleashed Thursday morning on the algae causing canals to stink in Cape Coral.

WINK News toured the Ecological Lab in Cape Coral, and they believe this bacteria treatment could be an answer to the green gunk plaguing Southwest Florida waterways.

The entire process will take about 30 to 45 minutes to complete, in the canal south of Veterans Memorial Parkway, but it could be weeks before seeing results.

Some living the canals say they’re happy to see more solutions on the way, but they also want to make sure it won’t cause more harm than good.

“You want to get out and you’re on the water and you want to get out and enjoy it and you can’t really do that,” said Cape Coral resident Marv Postema. “If it clears up the algae, that’d be great but hopefully it won’t create any other problems along with it.”

The testing on the canal will take place at 8:30 a.m.

MORE: How bacteria treatment designed to combat algae is made

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

