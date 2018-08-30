Naples overdose awareness event

A Naples family wants to bring awareness to those families affected by drug overdose deaths.

This Friday, the Isle of Palms Recovery Center is hosting an event they hope will bring awareness to people about the devastation caused by having a family member die of drug overdose.

They also want the chance for families to remember their loved ones who have passed due to drugs.

Jean Ragaile-Carr is a mother in Naples who has experienced this tragedy. She is attending the event to let people know there is hope.

“It’s a day where we can really shine a light on this tragedy of overdose awareness,” Carr said. “My son didn’t make it, but I know many others can,” said Carr.

Friday night at Lowdermilk Park families will gather to remember their loved ones and fight for a change.

Executive Director of Isle Palms Recovery Center, Marlee Harnett says the deaths are more frequent because the drugs are getting worse.

” The drugs are getting more dangerous out there. People are dying,’ said Harnett. “It’s time to get help. It’s time to stop.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 72-thousand Americans died from drug overdose last year. That is double the number from 10 years before.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

