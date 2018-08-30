Naples begins planning 8th Street corridor project

At the intersection of 4th Avenue South and 8th Street in Naples, there have been 19 crashes in the past year, and a project hopes to change that statistic.

The City of Naples is currently in the planning stages of an 8th Street corridor project that would extend from 5th Avenue South all the way up to 7th Avenue North.

“I think it’s great if you want to make improvements and also you’re helping companies,” said Ordany Benitez of New Jersey, “They want to do the roads, they want to do this so they can get more money and invest more here in Naples.”

Octavia Harris of Naples doesn’t think this project should be a priority, “There’s really nothing to improve here. I don’t really see any issues. Maybe if this entire road was backed up OK, maybe we need the improvements, but I think the money could be better spent elsewhere.”

Crews aim to improve traffic flow, walkability and storm water drainage to prevent floods.

They also want to make it more bicycle friendly. Although, Harris appreciates the city’s efforts, she thinks there’s more important things to deal with first, “A waste of effort. I’m pretty sure they can use that money elsewhere like maybe improving red tide somehow.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

