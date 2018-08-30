Fort Myers Villas residents concerned over reckless drivers day and night

Neighbors say cars are racing through the Fort Myers Villas neighborhood in the middle of day, and night.

Chris Tatro says shows us two tire tracks on the side of his house and says his next-door neighbors mailbox was on the other side of the street, in his front yard.

Neighbors say speeding vehicles are destroying their yards, mailboxes, and peace of mind.

“It makes me frightened,” said Tatro, “Day and night we hear screeching of tires, loud music. We can hear drag racing,” but neighbors say it’s nothing new.

Drivers smashed Angela Moccia’s mailbox three separate times. Now she’s hoping speeders will avoid a makeshift mailbox, “You can see the front has been hit. Also struck several times because it is now twisted.”

However, she says she’s more concerned about her children, “I’m concerned that someone will not stop at the stop sign and they will crash right into my sons room.”

Now neighbors are speaking up, asking for law enforcement to patrol the area, more speed bumps, flashing stop signs, and surveillance.

According to documents from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve run dozens of area checks and traffic stops in the neighborhood over the last year.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

