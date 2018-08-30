Community helps Cape Coral police catch store thief

A man was arrested in connection with a July robbery at 7-Eleven, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Police responded to a robbery on July 7 at the convenience store at 798 Del Prado Blvd North. The accused thief claimed to have a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk then put the cash drawer on the counter and the male grabbed money and left the scene on foot, according to police.

After several tips from citizens in the community, police were able to identify the thief as Daniel Patrick Sullivan as the suspect in the robbery. During the investigation, it was revealed that Sullivan had prior warrants out for his arrest from Orange County, Calif. for violating parole.

The United States Marshal’s Task Force was able to track Sullivan down in Tampa, Fla., police said Sullivan was arrested for the parole violation and extradited to California.

A warrant for his arrest was approved in reference to the robbery at the 7-Eleven in Cape Coral. As of Wednesday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the warrant for the robbery had been served in Orange County, Calif.