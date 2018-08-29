Two workers building hotel near Disney World die in plunge from 6th floor

Two workers died in a construction accident at a hotel site near Disney World overnight according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The workers fell from a 6th floor scaffolding that collapsed, Orange County Fire Rescue said in a tweet.

A third worker was able to hang on and climb to safety.

The accident happened in Orange County just outside Disney property, according to Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles.

He says there were about 18 workers at the scene when they got the call about the accident at 4:15 a.m. They were working at the top of the hotel, above the sixth floor, where concrete is being poured. Jachles says that the support structure gave way, sending two workers plummeting to their deaths. The third worker sustained minor injuries.

Jachles says the sheriff’s office and federal investigators are examining what happened.

Fatal construction accident (more): A third worker hung on and managed to climb to safety when scaffold/support gave way, suffering minor inj's but refused transport. @OrangeCoSheriff @OSHA_DOL will investigate. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/hByfR6Fnzl — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018