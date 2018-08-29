Twins announce 2019 spring training schedule

The Minnesota Twins released their home schedule for their 2019 spring training campaign today.

This will be the club’s 29th season at the Century Link Sports Complex in Lee County. The Twins will open the season on February 23, versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for workouts on Wednesday, February 13. The first full squad workout will take place on February 18, in conjunction with the club’s annual Spring Training Open House for fans at the Century Link Sports Complex.

Highlighted home games that Twin’s fans might want to mark on their calendars for 18 of the Grapefruit League games include the Boston Red Sox (March 1, 18 and 22); a game against the Washington Nationals (March 14); a game against the Toronto Blue Jays (March 10); a game with the New York Yankees (March 24); and Minnesota Day against the Philadelphia Phillies (March 3).

The Twins will finish up spring training at home on March 26, with a home game against the Colorado Rockies. They will travel back to Minnesota for Opening Day against the Cleveland Indians on March 28.

Single-game tickets for the 2019 spring training campaign go on sale December 4. Tickets can be purchased online at www.twinsbaseball.com or by calling 800-33-TWINS (800-338-9467) or 612-33-TWINS (612-338-9467).

The 2019 Twins Spring Training home schedule:

Writer: Lincoln Saunders