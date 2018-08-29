Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department/TWITTER
CLEARWATER, Fla

Rescuers work to save two stranded melon-headed whales on Sand Key

Published: August 29, 2018 11:46 AM EDT

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are trying to help stranded marine life this morning on Sand Key.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue posted several photos and videos of crews trying to soothe the marine animals.

The group believes they are melon-headed whales.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue’s fireboat will look to see if other animals are in distress nearby.

Author: WTSP
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media