Rescuers work to save two stranded melon-headed whales on Sand Key

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are trying to help stranded marine life this morning on Sand Key.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue posted several photos and videos of crews trying to soothe the marine animals.

The group believes they are melon-headed whales.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue’s fireboat will look to see if other animals are in distress nearby.

Fire crews continue to work alongside @CMAquarium crews in caring for the melonheaded whales. pic.twitter.com/anVnmpS9ca — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) August 29, 2018

Author: WTSP