Collier red tide Q&A meeting open to the public Wednesday

After weeks of red tide fish kills in Collier County, testing results show that conditions have temporarily improved.

Last week we saw dead fish piling up in canals near Vanderbilt Beach, but testing shows red tide is not present in that area Wednesday.

Recent samples taken by Collier County Pollution Control show there’s no red tide at Vanderbilt Beach, and low concentrations near Barefoot Beach and the Naples Pier.

This news comes at the same time that Collier County begins using $190,000 grant for fish kill cleanup.

Scientists say that although it helps on a local level, there’s no real solution currently for the bloom that stretches from Marco Island to Tampa Bay.

And to combat lasting impacts from water issues, the County is bringing in a team of scientists tonight to answer all of your biggest questions about red tide.

For people who depend on the water, those answers couldn’t come soon enough.

The red tide meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night and is open to the public. It will be held at the North Collier Regional Park.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

