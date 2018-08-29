Red Sox release 2019 Spring Training Schedule

Boston Redsox announced the release of the 2019 Spring Training schedule today.

The Grapefruit League season will begin on February 22, at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Lee County, FL.

The Sox will play a total of 17 home games, including 16 Grapefruit League games and a game against the Northeastern University Huskies. The club will finish the Spring Training schedule at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona with a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

This will be the 17th consecutive year the Redsox open Spring Training against Northeastern University. Following that game the Redsox will face off against division rivals, New York Yankees for a two game series.

Starting Saturday, December 1, fans can purchase tickets for all home games at JetBlue Park starting at 10 a.m. at the Fenway South Complex and on Redsox.com

Fans needing ADA accessible seating or those who may not have a computer may call 877-REDSOX9. Hearing impaired fans may call the Red Sox TTY line at (617) 226-6644.

The 2019 season is the Red Sox’ eighth at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Below is the 2019 Red Sox Spring Training schedule, which is subject to change. Games times will be announced at a later date.

Redsox 2019 Spring Training Schedule

Author: Melinda Isley- CreativePR