CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Rays release 2019 spring training schedule

Published: August 29, 2018 1:58 PM EDT

The Tampa Bay Rays posted their 2019 spring training schedule Wednesday.

The Rays will kick off their 11th season in Charlotte County on Friday, February 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 17-game home schedule at Charlotte Sports Park will feature five weekend dates as well as games against the Red Sox, Tigers, Phillies, Yankees, University of South Florida and more.

The 2019 Spring Training schedule will conclude at Tropicana Field on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

Check out tickets and the full 2019 spring training schedule here. 

