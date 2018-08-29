How bacteria treatment designed to combat algae is made

As algae continues to fester in canals across Cape Coral, Marv Postema’s canal is starting to look a little better.

“My father-in-law has got allergies and he’s been coughing and hacking,” Postema said.

So far on Wednesday, he’s thankful, and knows he’s one of the lucky ones.

“It smells really, really bad,” Postema said.

At Ecological Labratories, Inc., their scientists believe they have the solution to get rid of algae.

“So if we don’t stop it there, you’re going to see more and more algae,” said Delvia Lukito, of Ecological Labratories, Inc.

WINK News told you about their bacteria treatment, and on Wednesday, we got to see how it’s made.

“It’s going to utilize those nutrients that would otherwise be essential for the algae to grow,” Lukito said.

In this packaging lab, the bacteria treatment gets put into containers, then depending on the size of the container, it will set up for seven days.

In a second lab, WINK News got an inside look at scientists testing the water sample from a Cape Coral, which they say was filled with pollution.

“We are going to be able to get our bacteria to break down those organics and nutrients and hopefully you see a breakdown in the COD and the BOD,” Lukito said.

Researchers hope to start treatment on a canal this week near the Midpoint Bridge, and for homeowners like Postema, he said he hopes this treatment is the end of the algae.

“You want to get out, and you’re on the water, and you want to get out and enjoy it, and you can’t really do that,” Postema said.

A big reason people like Postema can’t go outside is the horrible smell that comes off the algae.

Some good news? Scientists said they think bacteria treatment will get rid of the smell for 24 to 72 hours.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

