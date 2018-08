Florida woman struck by lightning

Authorities in central Florida say lightning struck a woman who was standing in a restaurant parking lot.

News outlets report the woman is an employee of a Denny’s restaurant in DeLand, which is north of Orlando. She was in the parking lot about 6 p.m. Tuesday when a bolt of lightning hit her.

Fire rescue officials said she was in serious condition when she was taken to a hospital.

There has been no update on her condition.

Author: Associated Press Writer: Lincoln Saunders