Common Core is major topic among SWFL parents

Parents are paying special attention to Gubernatorial candidate Ron Desantis for his remarks about Common Core.

It has been a hot topic among parents since it was established in the classroom back in 2010.

Common Core is a clear set of shared goals and expectations for knowledge and skills students need in English language arts, and mathematics at each grade level, according to Common Core Standards.

Following Ron Desantis’s victory on Tuesday, he made a speech noting that he would work hard to provide a great education for students, and that means getting rid of Common Core.

“We’ll work very hard to provide a great education for everyone here in Florida. That means getting rid of things that haven’t worked like common core,” said Desantis.

Some parents who don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye with Desantis said this was one statement that they could get behind.

“It’s probably the only thing I agree with Ron DeSantis about,” said Craig Agller, who is a parent of a student at Fort Myers High School.

“I would never vote for him, so it wouldn’t matter. If he were to repeal common core, I would be happy,” Aggler said.

How Desantis would remove and replace the standards is yet to be seen, but would require changes at the state and federal level.