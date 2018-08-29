Collier County banning large bags at school sporting events

Collier County is taking extra security measures at school sporting events by banning large bags inside the sporting venue.

Large bags, backpacks, and cinch bags will no longer be allowed on the campus venues, which include high school gymnasiums and stadiums. An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

In addition, there will be increased security patrols at all games and competitions. This security enhancement is effective immediately and will impact this week’s games.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders