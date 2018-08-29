Charlotte County extends local state of emergency for red tide

Charlotte County announced Wednesday morning that they have extended a local state of emergency for one week to address red tide.

The state of emergency extension will enable business owners to apply for disaster loans.

The County says small business owners can qualify for up to $50,000 per business if eligible.

To learn more about the loans and check eligibility, you can visit www.floridadisasterloan.org.