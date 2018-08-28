Cape Coral

WATCH: Pig chases Cape Coral police officer

Published: August 28, 2018 4:04 PM EDT

Officers are normally chased by human suspects.

But in this case, it was a little pig.

“Willie” as he is known, chased the officer and it was all caught on body cam.

After a brief “chase,” the officer found Willie’s home.

As you can imagine, everyone was happy to see Willie after he appeared to run away.

The officer posted on social media that Willie refused to squeal on any co-conspirators.

No charges were filed against Willie.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
