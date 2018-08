Propane gas leak closed roads in downtown Cape Coral, crews continue to work

Cape Coral Police and Cape Coral Fire Department Hazmat are currently on scene of a propane gas leak near Club Square in downtown Cape Coral.

The gas has been turned off and traffic is no longer affected. Crew will continue to repair the leak.

Club Square is between SE 46th Lane and SE 47th Terrace to the north and south, and SE 9th Place and SE 11th Place to the west and east.

Writer: WINK News