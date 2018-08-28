Scattered storms for Tuesday

Published: August 28, 2018 5:43 AM EDT
Updated: August 28, 2018 8:35 AM EDT

There will be a high of 91 degrees with scattered storms for Tuesday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

The National Weather Service says straight-line winds caused damage to a handful of homes near Venice last night.

Some areas near Fort Myers saw winds as well Monday afternoon:

Another round of similar storms is expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening in the same areas, according to Devitt.

“Today looks to be a repeat performance of yesterday with areas of local heavy rain, watch out for lightning as well as wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour,” Devitt said.

View an hourly forecast here. 

