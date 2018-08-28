Scattered storms for Tuesday

There will be a high of 91 degrees with scattered storms for Tuesday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

TUESDAY FORECAST: Plans to vote today? Best time will be during the morning. Later today you'll have to deal with another round of scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 90s. Download the *FREE* WINK Weather App to track storms on the go! #swfl pic.twitter.com/Badx3jueGc — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) August 28, 2018

The National Weather Service says straight-line winds caused damage to a handful of homes near Venice last night.

Some areas near Fort Myers saw winds as well Monday afternoon:

Another round of similar storms is expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening in the same areas, according to Devitt.

“Today looks to be a repeat performance of yesterday with areas of local heavy rain, watch out for lightning as well as wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour,” Devitt said.

View an hourly forecast here.