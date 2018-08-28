Police from Ohio to Florida searching for 4 missing, endangered children

Police are searching for four endangered children taken by their mother Marianne Merritt.

Merritt has no custodial rights and is said to be headed from Lima, Ohio to Florida with a man by the name of Charles Perkins in a 2000 Chrysler Voyager, dark blue in color with a white passenger door, Ohio plate FMQ3175.

Marianne Merritt (mother). White Female, 40. 5’05” / 210 pounds red hair green eyes.

Charles Perkins (boyfriend) abusive towards children. Active warrants. Noted as armed and dangerous. White male, 39. 5’05” / 164 pounds. Brown hair brown eyes.

THE CHILDREN ARE PICTURED FROM OLDEST TO YOUNGEST.

Damara Croley, 13 year old female. 5’ 03″ / 180 pounds. Brown hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12 year old. White Male. 5’ 01”/ 120 pounds. Blond hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson, 9 year old female. 4’ 05” / 80 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing white top and dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson, 8 year old male. 4’ 05”/ 111 pounds. Blond hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing blue shirt and red and black shorts.

