Pfizer voluntarily recalls Children’s Advil for dosage cup markings

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling one lot of Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4 FL Oz. Bottle because of customer complaints that the dosage cup provided is marked in teaspoons and the instructions on the label are described in milliliters (mL).

Pfizer concluded that the use of the product with an unmatched dosage cup marked in teaspoons rather than milliliters has a chance of being associated with potential overdose.

The most common symptoms associated with ibuprofen overdose include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.

The recalled Advil is UPC Code 3-0573-0207-30-0, SKU# F00573020730 and Lot Number R51129 was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, distributors and retailers in the United States from May 2018 through June 2018.

If consumers have questions regarding this recall or to report an adverse event, please contact the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at 1-800-88-Advil (1-800-882 3845). Their hours of operation are Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm EST.

Writer: WINK News