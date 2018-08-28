Identity of skeletal remains remain unknown

Skeletal remains of a man in between the ages of 25 years old and 45 years old found in July 2017 have yet to be identified, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The age determination was found during an anthropological analysis of the skeleton, according to the sheriff’s office. The man could have several ancestral backgrounds.

A preliminary investigation found the man was last seen in June 2015 in Lehigh Acres, according to a statement from sheriff’s office on Aug. 5, 2017.

Anyone with information should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Unit at 239-477-1050.

Writer: Rachel Ravina