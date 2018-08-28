Here’s how to find out if you have been double-billed by SunPass

Complaints and questions continue to pour into SunPass offices about reported double billing, phantom tolls, autopay problems and cash payments not being applied to customer accounts.

Officials with the FDOT advises customers who have disputes regarding toll charges to call the SunPass customer service center at 1-888-TOLL-FLA, visit a SunPass walk-in center or login to their account on SunPass.com to file a dispute.

Even with those suggestions, customers have waited in long lines to voice their frustrations in person, and have been on hold upwards of three hours waiting to talk with someone on the phone.

The SunPass Check-Up infographic by Click Orlando below gives you easy step-by-step instructions on how to create a spreadsheet to sort your data by transaction dates, not on the date SunPass posted charges to your account.

CBS affiliate Click Orlando created an the infographic below with easy step-by-step instructions:

Author: ClickOrlando.com Writer: Lincoln Saunders