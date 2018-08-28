Election night sparks controversy of stormwater fee proposal

Voters re-elected two Collier County Commissioners Tuesday night, but with that sparks the hot button issue right now: the proposed stormwater fee.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s a travesty,” said Golden Gate Estates resident Dawn Smith.

It’s election night, but neighbors in Golden Gate Estates say one major issue is missing from the ballot.

“We all should have a say with what happens with our tax dollars,” said resident Angie Birks. “End of story and that’s not what’s happening.”

Birks is talking about the proposed stormwater fee.

“As a lifelong resident and taxpayer, I am sick of it,” Birks said.

Collier County Commissioners Andy Solis and Penny Taylor both voted in favor of creating a stormwater fee in February. Whether the fee will be passed or not will be officially decided in a meeting on Sept. 6.

“We’ve got to have this fee but we can have it in a fair way and I think that’s what we’re doing,” Taylor said.

Taylor says the fee’s needed to maintain and improve drainage. Taylor and Solis also say they hear your concerns.

“It’s something we need to address I think there were some unintended consequences and we’re going to fix this,” Solis said.

Commissioners say the county is already working with neighbors and wants to hear what everyone has to say come September.

The meeting takes place at 5:05 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Solis says he’ll also work to tackle water quality —both with red tide and the Lake Okeechobee releases.

