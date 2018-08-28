Cape Coral’s streetscape project causing frustration for local businesses

A construction project in Cape Coral is causing frustrations for people who work and live in the area.

Rizolyn Hernandez, who works near the project, says the construction causes some of the business to lose potential customers.

“It’s like how do I get here, all the roads are blocked off, it makes some people be like forget about it, we’re not going to go,” Hernandez said. “So that definitely will impact everyone around here.”

Construction workers are doing all they can to allow clients and employees access to the businesses, says the project spokeswoman, Yvonne McClellan.

“We’re staging it in a way where businesses can have as much access as possible for their clients and employees to access the business,” McClellan said. “That’s why you’ll see it in small half blocks at a time or at an intersection at a time.”

Still, residents like Ian Basta, are frustrated with all the ongoing construction that has to be driven through daily.

“It’s been a headache. Just having to deal with all the heavy construction,all the roads always being torn up,” Basta said. “It’s just inconvenient. ”

Right now, prep work’s underway for the next round of paving, and drivers can expect temporary road closures from Coronado Parkway on the west to SE 15th Avenue on the east, over the next couple weeks.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

