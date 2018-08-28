Cape Coral testing algae-eating bacteria

The Cape Coral community is eager to get rid of the toxic blue-green algae plaguing canals and they are using something similar to what you use to clean aquariums.

Researchers are taking samples in the hard-hit Cabot Canal in Cape Coral, getting ready to deploy what’s called “Microbe-lift.”

Today’s test is to get what’s called a baseline.

The baseline will help researchers monitor the success of their new algae treatment.

Biologists with Ecological Laboratories, Inc. took samples from the water which they will proceed to test back in their labs.

Hopefully sometime this week, they can start their treatment that will eat the nutrients in the water that feed the algal blooms.

“It’s different than using chemicals,” said Douglas Dent who is the Technical Director of Ecological Laboratories.”When we’re seeding it with biology, it’s like planting a wheat field. They’re actually going to multiply and continue to work until the nutrient levels go down.”

But it’s not necessarily a quick process. Once that treatment is started, improvements are scheduled for six months.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Emily Luft