Amira Fox wins state attorney for 20th Judicial Circuit

After a contentious race, GOP Candidate Amira Fox is the state attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit.

Hundreds are celebrating in the crowd, including Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott and Captains for Clean Water.

Fox beat her opponent Chris Crowley 57 percent to 43 percent.

She touted her 30 years in public and private law, currently serving as the Chief Assistant State Attorney.

WINK News dug into her personnel file that showed good performance reviews.

Among some of her promises is taking on Wisner Desmaret, the man accused of killing Fort Myers Police Department Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

WINK News asked her Tuesday night why she thought voters trusted her for such an important role.

“They know I’m dedicated to my job. I’m a very innovative prosecutor I’m always looking for new ways to do things. I think they recognize I have the loyalty of a wonderful staff in the state attorney’s office,” Fox said. “We’ve had the lowest crime rate for six years in a row in this circuit. I think the voters recognize that and they want us to continue this trend.”

Her opponent, Crowley, a former prosecutor, called the current office corrupt and the conviction rate low.

Crowley was arrested during his campaign on two felony charges of violating election laws and operating an illegal lottery.

Fox replaces Steve Russell as state attorney after 16 years.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

