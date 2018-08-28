2 minority Lee County School Board candidates advance to runoff Nov. election

Two minority candidates for the Lee County School Board are advancing to a runoff election in November: Gwyn Gittens, of District 5, and Nicholas Alexander, of District 6.

Seven of the fifteen candidates running for the school board district are minorities, and one step closer to history, because the school board’s never had a single minority member.

Before the election, the N.A.A.C.P filed a civil rights complaint about Lee County schools treating minorities unfairly. Now both candidates told WINK News their main focus, if elected, is to include and diversity.

“We’re really excited by this opportunity,” Alexander said. “We put in a fair amount of work and were willing to do more work to make sure our message gets out to the voters.”

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

