SWFL Cares Fund contributing to those affected by water crisis

Blue-green algae and red tide aren’t just destroying our waterways, the disgusting gunk is destroying livelihoods as well.

The Southwest Florida Community Foundation is teaming up with United Way and the Lee County Economic Development Office to kick off the SWFL Cares Fund.

They are asking you to donate what you can to help those who are strongly impacted by the water crisis.

Officials say businesses are hurting just as hard as when Hurricane Irma hit, and that’s why Sunshine Ace Hardware stores are already collecting money to give back.

“The whole Southwest Florida region is under a microscope with certain things that are going on, and if we get positive press, everyone’s going to flourish. We want that to happen we want to be a part of a successful business community.”

When checking out at any Southwest Ace Hardware store you’ll have an option to donate as much as you want.

So far they have raised more than $3000 and the foundation has kicked in $20,000.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

Writer: Emily Luft