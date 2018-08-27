School board election could bring 1st minority winner in Lee County history

Following a civil rights complaint from the NAACP about Lee County schools treating minorities unfairly, diversity and inclusion have become a focal point for leaders with Lee County schools.

Tuesday’s school board elections could bring in a minority for the first in Lee County history.

“I would hope that the race will not come down to skin color,” said Lori Fayhee, candidate for Lee School Board District Six.

“It shouldn’t matter but, in our culture, it does matter,” said Karen Putman Watson, candidate for Lee School Board District Six.

Seven out of the 15 candidates running for district seats are minorities.

And for District Six, one of the at large districts, two out of the four candidates are minorities.

“Our community is a diverse community, so the school board should be a representation of quality experienced people on the board that can make sure that we grow,” Watson said.

Watson says her decades of experience with the district speak for itself.

Dr. Nicholas Alexander says his business leadership experience will give him an edge over the other canidates.

Dr. Alexander told WINK News in part:

“I bring professional depth that is influenced by my cultural diversity and military service,” Dr. Alexander said.

But other candidates like Fayhee say race shouldn’t matter.

“We need a quality candidate in this seat who has the knowledge and moral compass and the strength to be able to rein in this current boards unethical practices,” Fayhee said.

Fayhee is a mother with a child in the district who’s goal is to have a better education system for all.

Betsy Vaughn agrees with the NAAPP recommendations, and told WINK News in part:

“We must stop bleeding teachers by giving them competitive salary and benefits, professional respect, and administrative support,” Vaughn said.

One thing all of these candidates agree on is the need for safer schools for everyone.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

