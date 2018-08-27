anvplayer video=”4469822″]

Scattered storms expected for Monday

Published: August 27, 2018 5:36 AM EDT
Updated: August 27, 2018 10:29 AM EDT

There will be a high of 92 degrees with scattered rain and storms for Monday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“Sunshine and low rain chances to start this morning,” Devit said. “Around lunchtime we start to get spotty areas of rain. The better opportunity for scattered rain in storms is as we progress through the afternoon.”

View an hourly forecast here. 

