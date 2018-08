Port Charlotte beats Dunbar in first game of the season

Both Charlotte high and Dunbar expected their season opener to be a physical battle but what they didn’t expect was their greatest opponent to be Mother Nature.

Lightning-filled skies over Tarpon Stadium continued to push back this match-up’s scheduled start but they played after several delays Saturday night.

WINK Sports Reporter Andrew Keesee was live on the field with Charlotte’s 37-10 win. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee