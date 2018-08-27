Police bust underage party in rented Naples home

It looks like your average home in a quiet neighborhood in Naples.

But on Saturday, police say renters threw a house party in a home they shouldn’t have been allowed to rent.

“I don’t approve and I don’t like to see that in my –in any neighborhood,” said neighbor Gordon Roberston.

Robertson has lived in his Naples home on Mooring Live Drive for almost 30 years.

He said he’s shocked to hear police busted a house party two doors down for underage drinking and drugs —with one teen girl getting so drunk, she needed to go to the hospital.

“Well I think it’s sad–it’s hard to believe that people would do that sort of thing,” Robertson said.

A Naples police report shows 21-year-old Rhashaud DeshaunW Wilson used his name and information to rent the home through AirB&B for his underage friend.

“One of the reasons I moved in this area is because it is very quiet we’ve never had any problems like that,” Robertson said.

Another problem: the City of Naples has two ordinances in place to protect against short term rentals.

One ordinance says you can’t rent out your home for less than 30 days more than three times a year. The other says you can’t advertise your home for rent for less than 30 days, like on AirB&B.

“Just for things like this,” said Naples resident Pat Cogswell.

The City of Naples says they actually hired another code enforcement officer strictly to crack down on short-term rentals.

Neighbors say they’re happy to hear it.

“People just come in and they’re only doing it for a short time and they’re not really there so they feel they can do whatever they want to and case in point that’s what they did,” Cogswell said.

The city says a lot of homeowners don’t know about these ordinances, so the first time is just a warning. After that, you could start paying anywhere from $250 to $500 every day you’re in violation.

