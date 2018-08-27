Drunk man arrested for arson in Cape Coral

A man is in custody after setting fire to his girlfriend’s house following an argument Saturday.

Around 5:00 p.m., Cape Coral fire and police departments responded to a call at the 1100 block of SE 31st Street in response to a residential fire with no people inside.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when emergency response got there, and they were able to put the fire out successfully, police said.

Property Crimes units, forensics and the fire marshal arrived to investigate and they determined the fire was intentionally set.

Michael Conrad Martinez, 45, set the fire, according to police.

Martinez had gotten into an argument with his live-in girlfriend, set the residence on fire, and fled the area in his girlfriend’s Chevrolet Trailblazer, police said.

Around 10:40 p.m., a Cape Coral police officer saw Martinez make a U-turn in front of another vehicle and pursued the vehicle but Martinez didn’t stop.

Martinez sped along Veterans Parkway E. towards Fort Myers, and the officer didn’t pursue him.

Sunday night around 11:00 p.m., another officer saw the Trailblazer heading west on Veterans Pkwy past Country Club Blvd. The officer reported that the driver was swerving between lanes and failed to use a signal.

The officer identified the vehicle and pursued him. Martinez drove into a parking lot and wasn’t able to get out, police said.

Police arrested Martinez, and a DUI investigation showed several signs of impairment. He submitted to a breath test and the results were .208 and .201 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath, according to police.

Martinez did not have a valid driver’s license.

Martinez was charged with a DUI and first-degree arson among other charges and is booked in the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Emily Luft