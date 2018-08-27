Driver at large following hit-and-run in Fort Myers

Police are searching for a driver of a hit and run crash who fled the scene after colliding with multiple vehicles on U.S. 41 and North Airport Road.

Police say around 1 p.m. the reckless driver allegedly slammed into multiple cars at the intersection on U.S. 41. After the collision the driver fled the scene before law enforcement arrived on scene.

The crash took place on a highly traveled road, at an intersection where locals say crashes happen fairly often.

Britiny Ward, of Fort Myers was a witness on the scene soon after the crash.

“It was horrible looking. I seen it right after and it was just … it’s sad. I’ve known people who’ve hit the median when they’re turning in that turning lane and it’s just I don’t think it’s healthy right there,” Ward said.

The driver is still on the run and police have yet to release any details about the suspect’s car or which way the driver went.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

