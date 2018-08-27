Ramp reopens following downed power pole on Colonial Blvd.

The on and off ramp reopened Monday night after a downed power pole on Colonial and McGregor boulevards, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

There are no reported injuries or power outages, according to police.

A motorist was potentially driving at a high rate of speed the wet roads and struck the pole, but the officer said the poles are made to “break away” when hit.

The ramp was closed for approximately two hours.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Rachel Ravina