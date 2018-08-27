Dangerous intersection causing concern on Immokalee Road

A dangerous intersection on Immokalee Road, in North Naples is concerning residents due to a high number of crashes.

Residents are expressing concern about the complicated intersection,

“I always make sure no one is there before I go out,” said resident Francis Brown. “You can see them come down you think they’re going to turn into Dunkin Donuts but no they’re going to turn down Livingston, so people turn out thinking they’re going into a Dunkin Donuts and that’s when the accidents happen.”

Brown says that he always makes sure no one is coming before he pulls out on to the highway.

Bill Simmons, of Collier County, says that something needs to change or there will continue to be collisions.

“They (outta) out another island out there to keep the people from turning right so quick, otherwise they’re going to have more accidents. It’s a very dangerous intersection.” Simmons said.

Simmons also says that once construction in the business center is complete, it will only get worse.

“Once this store opens it’s going to be fun. Trying to get out, people trying to get in.”

Traffic operations for the county says they will study the intersection and determine if the roadway needs to be changed,once it gets more complaints.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

