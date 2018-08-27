Couple arrested on Sanibel for possession of meth, driving stolen car

Two people were arrested on Sanibel Island in connection with possession of methamphetamine and driving a stolen car.

Jaimi Medina and Mannie Spehr were arrested after being accused of driving a stolen vehicle, according to police. After searching the car, law enforcement said they found 140 grams of meth as well as syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

The couple is facing charges of possession of drugs, trafficking amphetamine and producing drugs, according to police. Other charges are currently pending.

The Sanibel Police are working with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in order to address the stolen vehicle and see that it is returned to its rightful owner.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders