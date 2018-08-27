Cape Coral to discuss assessments at special council meeting Monday

Cape Coral will hold a special council meeting for the public to discuss fee assessments for stormwater, solid waste collection among others.

There will be staff presentations that explain each increase for Cape Coral residents.

One assessment that will be discussed at Monday’s meeting is money to for upkeep of storm drains and catch basins.

Money will also go towards redirecting drains, digging out swales and canals and clearing streets of debris that would clog drainage systems during rainy season.

The storm water assessment is set in the city budget and this year there’s a proposed four dollar increase.

Each homeowner would pay a proposed $115.

Also on the agenda is an issue many residents have written in to WINK News about: garbage collection.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft