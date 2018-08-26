Rally on Matlacha aims to bring attention to SWFL water crisis

Beach communities are turning into ghost towns as workers lose wages to the water quality crisis. It’s not just humans being affected, wildlife is dying off rapidly too, and one group is looking to protest the condition of our waterways.

The protest comes on the heels of an announcement Friday from the US Army Corps of Engineers that they need to double the amount of water being released from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee.

They say the water releases are necessary to control the level of Lake O during hurricane season to protect the people who live in the surrounding area.

We spoke with Florida Gulf Coast University marine a science professor Dr. Mike Parsons who says releases are concerning, “The blue-green algae blooms would really flare up and that there is more direct influence of the rivers on the canals … It just keeps coming and now they’re letting more out.”

That rally is expected to start off on Matlacha bridge at 1 p.m. Sunday and is sponsored by Pine Island’s ROAR Group.