Crash blocks portion of Collier Blvd. in Naples

A crash Sunday afternoon shut down the northbound lanes of a portion of Collier Boulevard, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at Collier Boulevard and U.S. 41 after a vehicle hit a power pole, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear how long the road will be closed for, but drivers should find alternative routes.

Writer: Rachel Ravina